Google Is Really Good at Design (theoutline.com)
4 hours ago from Sacha Greif, Creator at Sidebar
4 hours ago from Sacha Greif, Creator at Sidebar
I think that one thing that companies like Google or Facebook have over Apple in terms of design is a more modern and more open company culture: they encourage designers to iterate, share, publish case studies, blog…
As opposed to Apple, where you get the feeling everything is the result of a very rigid, very strict process that isn't as permeable to the outside world.
So paradoxically, while Apple is great at coming up with new ideas and innovations (Apple Watch, 3D touch, touchbar, face ID…) those ideas tend to not be as well-designed as they should be.
In other words Google might not come up with the idea for the touchbar, but if it did implement one I'm pretty sure it would be more useful than the one on my macbook.
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now