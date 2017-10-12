Visual Inspector 2.0 — Make changes to live website without coding and export as CSS (medium.com)
1 hour ago from V. M, Part UXer, part coder. Entrepreneur by <3
This seems rather nice. One criticism I would have is that it doesn't show properties that are not explicitly exposed through your interface. I noticed this on the extension website, where the text has a text-shadow property. Would be nice if there was a list at the bottom with all the remaining properties that you haven't defined a custom UI for yet.
Very good suggestion @Riho. In fact, we wanted to keep it minimal but the number of properties grew during beta feedback.. :)
Let me pass this to the team and update you when this is in place. Thanks.
DNers, you have shared lots of love to Visual Inspector (27,000 designers made half-million websites pixel perfect) - we would like to thank you with an update - Visual Inspector 2.0 .
With this update, you will be able to:
Planning to bring collaboration, on-cloud sync, commenting and lot more in next version.
Sound interesting? Try it in beta before rest of the world does by answering few quick questions
Keep spreading the love
-VM
