  • Riho KrollRiho Kroll, 21 minutes ago

    This seems rather nice. One criticism I would have is that it doesn't show properties that are not explicitly exposed through your interface. I noticed this on the extension website, where the text has a text-shadow property. Would be nice if there was a list at the bottom with all the remaining properties that you haven't defined a custom UI for yet.

    • V. MV. M, a minute ago

      Very good suggestion @Riho. In fact, we wanted to keep it minimal but the number of properties grew during beta feedback.. :)

      Let me pass this to the team and update you when this is in place. Thanks.

  • V. MV. M, 26 minutes ago

    DNers, you have shared lots of love to Visual Inspector (27,000 designers made half-million websites pixel perfect) - we would like to thank you with an update - Visual Inspector 2.0 .

    With this update, you will be able to:

    • Export changes as CSS
    • Save them locally for editing later
    • Edit Margin/padding in the page

    Planning to bring collaboration, on-cloud sync, commenting and lot more in next version.

    -VM

