How do you recruit participants for usability tests?

I recently finished reading The Sprint Book by Jake Knapp, and have a quick question: the book recommends posting on Craigslist to look for usability test participants. I'm skeptical about this — is recruiting on Craigslist still a good approach today? Or are there services which connect companies to people willing to get recorded for a usability test in exchange for a gift card? Thanks!