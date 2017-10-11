Flawless App — tool to compare original designs with developer’s implementation (flawlessapp.io)
43 minutes ago from lisa dziuba, Swift learner
43 minutes ago from lisa dziuba, Swift learner
Flawless App is a simple tool, which compares expected design with the actual mobile app in a real-time. This helps mobile developers to spot visual bugs before they go to production. And designers can be happy with pixel-perfect implementation of their designs :)
I'm happy to know your thoughts on our tool!
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now