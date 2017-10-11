Thanks for reading my mind, Figma (separate round corners feature)

I missed that feature - to set separate corner radius. But please, add proper export to CSS when corners are different. There are a lot of features to borrow from Axure I'd like to see in Figma.

A question to community, if you're the one who jumped from Sketch to Figma recently, so what's your reason?

My reason: as the independent UI/UX problem solver I'd like Figma's code export feature. It helps me to establish the connection with developers team of my every client.

https://dribbble.com/shots/3867158-Figma-thanks-for-reading-my-mind