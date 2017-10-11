Why is my dribbble shot not popular?
2 hours ago from André Ramalho, UI Designer at Hi INTERACTIVE
I added a cool dribbble shot a few days ago https://dribbble.com/shots/3842714-OutSystems-Services-Landing-Page
I have 30 likes and 265 views so far but my shot is not popular. I know being popular is hard and you must have a lot of followers but how can one get followers if your shots are not popular. It's like dribbble makes its super hard for newcomers and very easy for old established designers.
Any tips?
