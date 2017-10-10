2 comments

  • Colby Sato , 4 hours ago

    Really cool to learn about how to vertically space text to make it more readable and more a e s t h e t i c.

    4 points
  • Steven CavinsSteven Cavins, 4 minutes ago

    So much of this is gut and taste. I've essentially got about three line-heights going (loose, standard, tight) because loose leading can look truly terrible on short amounts of text, and I also tend to prefer basically no leading on text that's all uppercase or perhaps enormous titles.

    Getting this stuff right is so important though and even if most of your users don't "appreciate good typography" they can definitely "feel" it if it's wrong.

    0 points