Free Book, Hacking Independence: 40 Freelance Growth Hacking Tips For Freelancers
3 hours ago from Leif Abraham, Co-Founder at AND CO, Partner at Prehype
Hey there!
Every couple months we release a new book to help freelancers be more successful. Hacking Independence focusses on growing your business and getting more or better jobs. The book is written by a variety of contributors including Andrew Yang, CEO 500px, the team at Format and Dennis Williams II from SkillShare.
Hope you'll enjoy this free treat.
Woot Woot Leif
