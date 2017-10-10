Migrating existing symbols to the Sketch(47) Libraries feature?
6 hours ago from Varun Yellina, UX Consultant @ Byjus
I have 2 files.
- FileA (Android/iOS screens)
- FileB (Web screens)
Both files consist of same symbols. How do I move them to a new Library file and then reattach to the above files without conflicts. I don't have the time to reassign the symbols across 300+ artboards by using a fresh Library file.
Can this be achieved?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now