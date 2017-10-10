Migrating existing symbols to the Sketch(47) Libraries feature?

6 hours ago

I have 2 files.

  1. FileA (Android/iOS screens)
  2. FileB (Web screens)

Both files consist of same symbols. How do I move them to a new Library file and then reattach to the above files without conflicts. I don't have the time to reassign the symbols across 300+ artboards by using a fresh Library file.

Can this be achieved?

