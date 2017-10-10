What do you think of subtle design changes over a complete re-design?
9 hours ago from Darshan Gajara, Product Designer
Today, I observed that Medium has made few more design changes in terms of the roundedness of the buttons, typography and spacing. They continue to make those changes and it seems to be working fine for them.
Very recently, Facebook and Twitter did the same too.
Just wanted to ask the community about their opinion of this approach and when it is helpful to practice.
