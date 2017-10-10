Sketch 47 with Libraries —Sync and use Symbols across documents (medium.com)
Unfortunately copy and paste symbols across documents disconnects the symbols and create duplicates. Can't believe such an essential thing still doesn't work? Also when library source file is moved or renamed symbols disconnect. No way to connect them again. This makes it unusable in production environment.
All the nudge plugins can now be uninstalled https://i.imgur.com/3SLx3zi.png
(for some reason imgur can't be embedded anymore?)
Just have to wait a few days now to find out if it's buggy or not.
My bet is on buggy... although I have used the beta for the past few weeks and it's been quite stable.
Awesome! I've been waiting for this for a long, long time.
There was an issue with the beta when copying artboards between documents where library symbols were converted into local symbols. I heard the guys at Sketch were on to it. Can anyone at Sketch give us an update on when we might see a fix for this?
Obligatory Safe to upgrade or not comment.
not safe, as always.
"Individual layers can now be exported using the Command-E shortcut" which is used also for Zeplin export. :(
Smoooooooth corners!!!
Libraries looking good.
I can’t wait to start using Libraries! Thanks Sketch team!
