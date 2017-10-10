11 comments

  • Tomas Flodr, 44 minutes ago

    Unfortunately copy and paste symbols across documents disconnects the symbols and create duplicates. Can't believe such an essential thing still doesn't work? Also when library source file is moved or renamed symbols disconnect. No way to connect them again. This makes it unusable in production environment.

  • Tom CTom C, 32 minutes ago

    All the nudge plugins can now be uninstalled https://i.imgur.com/3SLx3zi.png

    (for some reason imgur can't be embedded anymore?)

  • Ollie BarkerOllie Barker, 1 hour ago

    Just have to wait a few days now to find out if it's buggy or not.

    • GrumpyUX Man, 3 minutes ago

      My bet is on buggy... although I have used the beta for the past few weeks and it's been quite stable.

  • Giles Perry, 26 minutes ago

    Awesome! I've been waiting for this for a long, long time.

    There was an issue with the beta when copying artboards between documents where library symbols were converted into local symbols. I heard the guys at Sketch were on to it. Can anyone at Sketch give us an update on when we might see a fix for this?

  • Ravi Shanker, 1 hour ago

    Obligatory Safe to upgrade or not comment.

  • Onur SentureOnur Senture, 1 minute ago

    "Individual layers can now be exported using the Command-E shortcut" which is used also for Zeplin export. :(

  • John KarlssonJohn Karlsson, a minute ago

    Smoooooooth corners!!!

  • Zsolt Kacso, 8 minutes ago

    Libraries looking good.

  • David HaririDavid Hariri, a minute ago

    I can’t wait to start using Libraries! Thanks Sketch team!

