Introversion and Your Career

Being an introvert has its strengths and weaknesses, but in the design or creative industry, it can help or hinder you, depending on what you're doing.

Do any other introverts have a story to tell about introversion and their careers? Any extraverts deal with a lot of introverts? If so, how was your experience?

For me, as an INTJ, I have a hard time speaking to a wide range of people, especially if someone else on the team can do it better than I can. I rather just stay in my lane until I really need to lead. Im more comfortable leading with a team I've built myself than joining a team and trying to lead it. At the end of the day, I rather show my worth through my work than to spend time talking all day unless we have to communicate to get the job done.

With that in mind, I had to build my own design business because joining teams and doing the 9-5 job wasn't working at all for me, mostly because I was too introverted. If the scale for introversion to extraversion was from -100 to 0 to +100, I would consider myself a -85 in normal situations. It can shoot up to -50 or -35 if Im talking to a bunch of developers or designers, around like-minded people, or in a one on one situation.

