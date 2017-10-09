Telepathy gets acquired by ServiceNow
39 minutes ago from Claude Piche, Associate Designer at Digital Telepathy
Telepathy recently got acquired by ServiceNow one of the fastest growing enterprise software company in the world.
https://www.dtelepathy.com/blog/news-events/elevating-lifes-experiences-at-lightspeed
