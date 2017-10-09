I need to find a good little design studio. What the hell should I do?
2 hours ago from Numecca ., Conceptual Engineer. Dribbble.com/numecca
This is not a Job post
I am a helping a friend find a designer for her personal site and it's been super difficult to narrow down a studio with all of the variety out there.
So many great choices, but so little time. LITERALLY--she has a movie coming out about her life in November.
If I don't make a suggestion, this will probably just go to some huge studio. What's a cool (little) design studio I can send her to?
Thanks, all <3
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now