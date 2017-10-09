Can you point me towards your favorite little design studio?

This is not a Job post

This would be a cool job though...

I am a helping a friend find a designer for her personal site and it's been super difficult to narrow down a studio with all of the variety out there.

So many great choices, but so little time. LITERALLY--she has a movie coming out about her life in November.

If I don't make a suggestion, this will probably just go to some huge studio. What's a cool (little) design studio I can send her to?

Thanks, all <3