Dribbble is dying. Whats next?

6 hours ago from , AD at Must App

As Dribble is a dying platform (no fresh works or ideas for a long-long-long time), many designers post their works on alternative platforms, such as Instagram (not the best choice, but anyway). And I suppose that whole new generation of designers might use other platforms to share their ideas. Let's collect links on UI inspirational sources that can replace dribbble in future.

7 comments

  • Tony GinesTony Gines, 5 hours ago

    RIP dribbble.

    no fresh works or ideas for a long-long-long time

    Did Donald Trump write this? lol

  • Adam T.Adam T., 18 minutes ago

    What are you talking about? Do you have usage stats to back up your claim? What threshold have you set for "fresh works or ideas" other than your personal taste?

    I've found Dribbble to be an invaluable portfolio resource both to reference other's takes on UI elements and for getting job leads.

  • Pawel LudwiczakPawel Ludwiczak, 6 hours ago

    Forrst.

    oh, wait..

  • Jordan LittleJordan Little, a minute ago

    Dribbble bought Crew back in April and shows no sign of financial troubles. What are you seeing that makes you think it's a "dying platform?"

