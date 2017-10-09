Dribbble is dying. Whats next?
6 hours ago from Alexey Sekachov, AD at Must App
As Dribble is a dying platform (no fresh works or ideas for a long-long-long time), many designers post their works on alternative platforms, such as Instagram (not the best choice, but anyway). And I suppose that whole new generation of designers might use other platforms to share their ideas. Let's collect links on UI inspirational sources that can replace dribbble in future.
