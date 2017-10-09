What back-end language should I learn?

1 hour ago from , UI/UX Designer

While working on my side project I should hire a back-end freelancer. But eventually results is always the same, I'm not satisfied about it. I decided to learn some back-end to do all these part of job by myself. So the question is, what's the easiest way to learn it and what you guys suggest me to learn, JS, PHP, Ruby on Rails or something else?

2 comments

  • Rishabh Saxena, 20 minutes ago

    Rails and Python are good back end languages to go for, especially if you're going to be working with web technologies. If you look at takeaways from Stackoverflow's annual survey (https://blog.zipboard.co/developer-trends-to-watch-out-for-a0b11c49dbec) you'll see that Python has overtaken PHP this year. Also Python can be big help in Data visualization, if you need that.

    And JavaScript is a good resource to know without a doubt. Depending on what technologies you are working with and what project you are building, I'd say start with one of these three.

    • Pavel IvanovPavel Ivanov, a minute ago

      Thank you for answer, I usually working on web projects and more looking to JavaScript but definitely try Python as well. Thanks!

