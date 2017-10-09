What back-end language should I learn?
1 hour ago from Pavel Ivanov, UI/UX Designer
While working on my side project I should hire a back-end freelancer. But eventually results is always the same, I'm not satisfied about it. I decided to learn some back-end to do all these part of job by myself. So the question is, what's the easiest way to learn it and what you guys suggest me to learn, JS, PHP, Ruby on Rails or something else?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now