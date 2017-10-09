1 comment

  • V. MV. M, 14 hours ago

    We all have come across this debate on whether or not designers should learn coding skill to complement rest of the workflow, get empathy for developers and so on.

    This topic is so popular that even it is shown in Designer News post suggestions..

    Here's take on the subject from a good friend on "why designers are expected to learn coding" and why it's not really a good idea.

    Agree or disagree? Let me know and I'll update it in the blog.

