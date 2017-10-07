Ask DN: What side project are you working on this weekend?
5 hours ago from Jonathan White, Front-end Developer
Share what you're working on :)
5 hours ago from Jonathan White, Front-end Developer
Share what you're working on :)
Working on a new landing page for Pastel www.usepastel.com
Love it! Did you draw those amazing illustrations yourself?
Thank you! No, had a friend illustrate it for us :)
that is your own project/business? looks amazing...
Yes it is! Thank you. Our current challenge is to figure out how to surface the trial/demo beyond the sign up form. Have some ideas to make the hero into a mini product demo. Gonna be a fun exploration though!
Wow, love the visual direction you took. What was the inspiration for the product?
Just finished up #plaidurday celebrations and now moving on to the Fresh Coast Film Festival http://freshcoastfilm.com
I just finished up (and am still working on) https://todo.jasonet.co, It's a GitHub App that opens up new issues based on code comments.
Oh, clever. Never thought to use comments to create issues.
I'm helping these guys out with their design https://github.com/learn-anything/maps
Rebuilding https://sitesee.co
The design will mostly be the same, but we're switching to a different stack, changing the way collections work, and creating a shop.
Switching stacks is a lot of work! What are you switching to? Also, what will you be selling in your shop?
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now