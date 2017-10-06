I'm using Design Thinking to get an internship: I need your quick feedback

35 minutes ago from , Student

http://ineedaninternship.design/

I decided mid September to go all in on designing my internship with the mindset from Design Thinking. I started an empathy phase and reached out; got insights; defined; and I have now started building and prototyping first iterations.

Let me know what you think.

Maybe you even will be able to answer my short google form on my page. I'm open to inputs and humble to be able to create and refine. My change log can be found on my GitHub here: https://github.com/Hoejfeldt/ineedaninternship

All the best! Frederik

  • Christoph OnoChristoph Ono, a minute ago

    My initial feedback would be to make this less about yourself. The post title uses "I" twice, your domain starts with "I" and three of your sentences in the post body also start with "I". "I need" is also not a great way to start things off. Turn it around and talk about how the internship is part of your education and you are excited to join a team and help them create amazing work, etc with the things you have learned. Talk about what you can contribute. And as an intern, you have to show that you are flexible. You likely don't know the ropes yet, so you have to show that you are humble, a quick learner, and a hard worker. That didn't come through for me with the language you are using. Before anything else, I'd focus on that, but I'm curious what others say. Hope it helps.

