I made a dumb simple template for developing Sketchplugins UI with HTML/CSS/JS (github.com)
1 day ago from Jacopo Colò, Interaction designer at Designit Oslo
While developing a plugin for Sketch I found out that building a UI for your plugin is way more complex than writing the logic that powers it. The logic can easily be coded with just Javascript knowledge, but even simple inputs require quite a bit of Cocoa or Swift.
It's possible, however, to build a UI in HTML/CSS/JS. But the few templates and examples out there are severely lacking documentation. So, I tried to fill the gap. Go make cool plugins!
