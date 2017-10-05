1 comment

  • Jacopo ColòJacopo Colò, 24 hours ago

    While developing a plugin for Sketch I found out that building a UI for your plugin is way more complex than writing the logic that powers it. The logic can easily be coded with just Javascript knowledge, but even simple inputs require quite a bit of Cocoa or Swift.

    It's possible, however, to build a UI in HTML/CSS/JS. But the few templates and examples out there are severely lacking documentation. So, I tried to fill the gap. Go make cool plugins!

    0 points