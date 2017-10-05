Anyone else want to run Sketch app on the new Google Pixelbook?

My MBP is 4 years old, but I and my employer don't want to buy a new one with a touchbar... So I'm just waiting on apple to get smart and make a new 32mb ram based MBP, without a touchbar. Invision, when you buy sketch, can you set it up to run on Chrome OS? A guy can dream, right?

  • Miraj PatelMiraj Patel, a minute ago

    I was thinking that when I was watching the presentation yesterday. The more I think about it - with what Pixel Book has to offer, it would truly be perfect for my design workflow if Sketch was available for it.

    However, without Sketch I'm not sure if I would adopt it, and it wouldn't make sense for Bohemian Coding to even spend their resources working on the Sketch App for Chrome OS if there aren't enough designers using it.

