Creating a Design System: The Step-by-Step Guide (uxpin.com)
2 hours ago from Marcin Treder, CEO
Earlier this year, I wrote a series of posts describing my work our internal design system.
I've condensed that experience into an online guide. I tried to make it as thorough and technical as possible:
Create the UI Inventory for the Design System
Get Organizational Buy-In for the Design System
Build a Multidisciplinary Design Systems Team
Establish Rules and Principles for the Design System
Build the Color Palette for the Design System
Build the Typographic Scale for the Design System
Implement an Icons Library for the Design System
Standardize Other Style Properties
Build the First Design System Pattern
Hope you all find it useful!
