Fun parody of the new Dropbox.design (dropsox.style)
4 hours ago from Will Phillips Jr, Owner/Designer at Sleek Design Studio
Is it just me, or does this feel more consistent and put-together than the actual dropbox.design site?
It's not trying to do too many things. And it doesn't jank my browser.
Fail. This scrolls too easily. ;)
I would totally buy those!
ha! perfect!
