I need feedback on my web design - WP theme for marketers

A month or so ago I posted here on DN looking for feedback, and it turned out incredibly well. We took almost every single suggestion of yours, implemented them, and now we have a product in our portfolio that we couldn't be more proud on. Thank you for that!!

We made a new product and I need your help again.

I see DesignerNews as THE only place where I can find a constructive design feedback. In the past, I was looking for feedback on DeviantArt, Dribbble, Behance, etc. and I have never got past "Awesome work, dude!". I really can't understand why are almost all design communities so unwilling to help or give valuable feedback. Thank god for DN!

Anyway, let me tell you where I need help today.

We at ProteusThemes are making premium WordPress themes. We did a survey and sent it to nearly 30k email subscribers asking which WordPress theme they want us to develop next. Their answer was clear; they wanted a marketing WordPress theme with a couple of exciting features, and we made it.

Please take a look at GrowthPress and tell me what can I improve so it will look even better - [See GrowthPress demo page](demo.proteusthemes.com/growthpress/)

I was in charge of the design. The biggest challenge was to design something that looks beautiful and converts well. When designing and A/B testing our company's website, we often found out that the best conversion is on the ugliest, craziest call-to-actions.

With GrowthPress we wanted to blend the techniques that convert well with the modern visual design.

Since here on DN are a lot of talented designers, I wanted you to help me improve the visual part of GrowthPress. What would you do to make it more beautiful, smoother, more straightforward, better, more appealing?

Here is the link again --> [See GrowthPress demo page](demo.proteusthemes.com/growthpress/)

Any help how we can improve GrowthPress will be much appreciated. Thank you from the whole ProteusThemes team! Jaka