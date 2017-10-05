Colony: A platform for open organisation (colony.io)
13 hours ago from Tommy Jepsen, Founder at tonsstudio.dk / tommyjepsen.com
13 hours ago from Tommy Jepsen, Founder at tonsstudio.dk / tommyjepsen.com
Looks like Assembly reborn! (RIP – http://assemblymade.com/)
Always thought it was a fantastic concept and for the most part it worked. Except it was pre-blockchain years and the earnings/payment part of it never really came together.
Hope this one has better success!
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now