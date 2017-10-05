Bobby 2.0 (bobbyapp.co)

2 hours ago from , Product Designer

9 comments

  • Nils HoensonNils Hoenson, 2 hours ago

    What started last year as a nifty little app to manage recurring expenses as a 20-something moving out the house, has since developed into an app being used by thousands of people every day to save money and get more insight. Today, we’re excited to announce a completely new version of Bobby!

    We’re sure you’ll love all the new things in Bobby 2.0:

    • iCloud Sync
    • Touch ID & Passcode
    • More flexible payment cycles
    • Re-order subscriptions
    • Customizable interface
    • Currency breakdown

    Download the update now for free on the App Store.

    We’re here to ask any questions you have!

    3 points
  • João BorgesJoão Borges, 41 minutes ago

    Never knew I needed this... until now :D

    1 point
  • Jan SemlerJan Semler, 2 hours ago

    Best landing page ever...

    1 point
  • Riho KrollRiho Kroll, a minute ago

    Seems neat! One very glaring problem I'm having is I cant switch my default currency anywhere in the app? Perhaps I missed something.

    0 points
  • HPLCCONGO usaHPLCCONGO usa, a minute ago

    Nice - Hplcco

    0 points