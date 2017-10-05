Bobby 2.0 (bobbyapp.co)
2 hours ago from Nils Hoenson, Product Designer
What started last year as a nifty little app to manage recurring expenses as a 20-something moving out the house, has since developed into an app being used by thousands of people every day to save money and get more insight. Today, we’re excited to announce a completely new version of Bobby!
We’re sure you’ll love all the new things in Bobby 2.0:
We’re here to ask any questions you have!
This looks pretty useful! Any chance of an Android release in the future?
Thanks Luke! Currently we're focussing on the iOS app, maybe in the future.
I really like this! Thanks!
Never knew I needed this... until now :D
Best landing page ever...
Get back on Dribbble ;)
Seems neat! One very glaring problem I'm having is I cant switch my default currency anywhere in the app? Perhaps I missed something.
Nice - Hplcco
