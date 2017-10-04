23 Introduction to CSS Grid Layout by Mozilla 8 hours ago from Ktryn Dsrs, Lead Designer at POTLOCNot directly related to the design. But GRID layout is a good thing that will bring a lot to the designers on the web…!mozilladevelopers.github.io/playgroundLogin to CommentYou'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.LoginRegister TodayNew accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now
