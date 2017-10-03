ASK DN: What is your favorite time saving tip/trick in Adobe Illustrator?
4 hours ago from Kyle S, Graphic Designer & Illustrator
Looking to move past the old and slow ways of doing things and hopefully find some useful ways to speed up my design process. I do a lot of branding, illustration and custom lettering so anything related to that is great. Even things like setting up grids, cutting shapes, etc.
