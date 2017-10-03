ASK DN: What is your favorite time saving tip/trick in Adobe Illustrator?

Looking to move past the old and slow ways of doing things and hopefully find some useful ways to speed up my design process. I do a lot of branding, illustration and custom lettering so anything related to that is great. Even things like setting up grids, cutting shapes, etc.

  • Stephen ThomasStephen Thomas, 1 minute ago

    Guess I'm gonna be the first, but Affinity Designer. Lots faster than Illustrator for most every task

  • STUPIDkid .coSTUPIDkid .co, 2 minutes ago

    save early, save often.

    Jokes aside, i find myself using the merge tool in pathfinder more and more these days. i used to stay away from it as i liked to keep things easily editable, but if you are finished the design and want something flat to deliver, it works a treat.

