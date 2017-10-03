New Dropbox Brand (dropbox.com)
2 hours ago from Eli Schiff, elischiff.com
Sorry folks, no amount of mental maneuvering or aesthetic backflips can make me think this is actually good, but I'm looking forward to the equivocations and handwringing to convince me otherwise.
It seems like a small change, but they actually broke it. The old logo meant something to people, they were able to relate to it without any explanations.
It was also a perfect fit with the name of the company. I hope they are strong enough to reconsider and understand this was a mistake (with enough feedback).
