The New Dropbox (dropbox.design)
2 hours ago from Bryan Zavestoski
This is a shining example of a design team that has no idea who their customers are or what's important to them.
What makes (made?) Dropbox great is it's simplicity and ease of use. Trendy fonts and Warhol colour palettes don't matter to anyone who uses Dropbox every day and don't communicate the principles of what makes its design great. I would argue that they may even get in the way of using a product like Dropbox. This feels like it was made by an agency for Kanye West rather than a serious interface design team. It doesn't even work in Safari for macOS.
I'm pretty surprised to see this as the front page manifesto for what Dropbox's team thinks great design is.
Masturbation.
Has anyone tried scrolling through this on an iPad? Holy shit.
Safari on macOS too. Total jank.
Does ... does no one test this stuff?
This is horrible.
Not sure I like the direction they're going. Their previous design felt light and un-opinionated — an empty canvas where my files find a home. The new direction seems very opinionated and fashionable. Curios to see if they redo their Dashboard / File Browser as well.
Also, curious on how they calculate font sizes on that landing page:
How can a brand that got soooo much right get this soooo wrong?
I think we have a strong contender for worst rebrand/redesign of the year.
259 fonts! Two. Hundred. And. Fifty. Nine!
That doesn’t demonstrate diversity. It demonstrates a lack of direction.
I've been looking at this this morning. It's weird, I like some of the parts... I like the new mark, I like the new type (Sharp Grotesk is a staggeringly comprehensive & immaculate family of fonts) in general... but all together it's used in an oddly zeitgeisty type of way. Stretched type is a fad, the palette is frenetic, and the general focus is drifting. I thought of Dropbox as a workhouse solution for file storage, with the premium tier focusing on enterprise. This is lifestyle branding, and I don't think it suits a company like Dropbox at all.
Edit: According to Collins' website the UI/product design looks relatively nice.
I appreciate the designy-ness of it, but yeah it seems way overdone, and the scrolling in Safari is totally janky. I feel like they're trying to do what Intercom is doing but completely backwards and a bit too late. But I love the experimentation in illustration and type, as wild and disconnected from the previous brand as it is.
I personally think this looks excellent and really well thought out. A nice evolution with some seriously retro feels.
Times I remembered Dropbox doing things to their brand (for the same reason):
They will get a lot of international great awards with this rebrand. But they will loose companies trustness and confidence for not being corporate. They were a part corporate, but they also incorporated those amazing illustrations to give another straightforward feel.
I don't give much time to Dropbox... RIP
They will get a lot of international great awards with this rebrand.
Actually, those awards were stolen by Collins last year when this trend was already put to death.
Edit: Literally just learned that this was designed by Collins and now I'm dying.
good for dropbox to go all-in on such a polarizing rebranding.
but also, why?
I know people don't usually like changes and all that *bs, but this is a bold move in the wrong direction from a company I've referenced when discussing about clean work.
The color palette is HORRIBLE and hope it doesn't affect the UI. I guess the new trend is to make things... ugly?
P.s: I don't really care about the brand because it should be invisible on a platform that stores our content.
Really curious about how will this play out for them.
This is a real left turn. I respect the boldness, but I can't say I'm a fan. The wild color palette and squished type isn't working. Dropbox is a mainstream, B2C + B2B brand and I think this might throw a good portion of users off (in both camps). It feels more like something that a high end branding agency with niche clients should be putting out.
With that said, their practical application of it isn't quite as jarring, so it might end up working pretty well: https://www.dropbox.com/
I would love to see some conversion and usability test results with this. They have a strong growth team, so I imagine they must have done a fair amount, but this doesn't strike me as something that would outperform their previous design. But I really do respect that they were able to pull this off at a corporation of that scale; hats off to the design and leadership teams. They got out there.
This is what their whole site should look like: https://www.dropbox.com/branding
It's not completely bad, but it will look dated in a few years. This style of whacky color palettes and abstract illustrations is very 2017.
Seems to be more of a fun announcement page. The integration of loose illustration, color expansion and a large scale font family move to give the brand an actual personality instead of a void corporate feel. I’m anxious to see how it rolls out and evolves.
Nope.
They fundamentally misunderstand their users. They at once say this:
Most of these folks tell us they feel overwhelmed and distracted during the workday, and that this is one of the biggest barriers to creating work they’re proud of. They deal with cluttered inboxes, devices that ping them constantly, and processes that force them to switch between tools all day.
And then create a system that is all focused on constantly changing elements, being cluttered with color variations that scream for attention, making an overwhelming experience. Literally the opposite for what their users said.
