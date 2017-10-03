New Dropbox Icon for macOS
2 hours ago from Jonathan Simcoe, Product Designer ⨉ Opal
Looks like Dropbox has a new look going on. Their website has a new refresh too:
Looks like Dropbox has a new look going on. Their website has a new refresh too:
Not sure I like the direction they're going. Their previous design felt light and un-opinionated — an empty canvas where my files find a home. The new direction seems very opinionated and fashionable. Curios to see if they redo their Dashboard / File Browser as well.
Also, curious on how they calculate font sizes on that landing page:
Same, I've used calc & vw units for font sizes a fair bit but if someone knows the logic that led to this I'd be interested to hear it
