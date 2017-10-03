Introducing Voyage, a free travel-themed UI Kit by Framer (framer.com)
2 hours ago from Benjamin den Boer, Designer — Framer
2 hours ago from Benjamin den Boer, Designer — Framer
Hey all. We just launched Voyage, a free travel-themed UI Kit that’s fully interactive, and made for Framer. It’s a complete flow from splash screen and trip booking to currency converter. Every artboard in Design has been hooked up with custom animation in Code. We really hope you’ll like it.
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now