10% of today’s proceeds go directly to Puerto Rico

Baron Fig is giving 10% of all today's proceeds to Puerto.

Our small team—there are just six of us—was sitting around the table here at Studio Fig. We were discussing Puerto Rico’s current state and all the stories that were flowing through the news.

It dawned on us that we had the ability to help through Baron Fig. We’re not a megacorporation, or even a mid-sized one, but every little bit helps. If our efforts impact even just one person for the better then we consider that a success.

We're trying to do our little bit to help. Take a look if you'd like at our shop.