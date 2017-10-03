8 comments

  • Austin Knight, 29 minutes ago

    Just logged into DN for the first time in months to tell you all that I love this design. A few things that stood out to me:

    • Bold copy: "We don't even like the internet" and especially "Hating each other since 2010". You really went for it.
    • Shadows and colors: Your use of both is perfect. The dark red headlines are especially nice.
    • Product shots: The monochromatic devices paired with moving animations of the product is really nice. Calling attention to what matters, and it looks super premium.
    • Award above the VR app: Really strong but subtle social proof. I think that's a theme for the site. You're showing impressive design work, but in a humble and understated way. You aren't bragging, you're just being real.
    • New business email address: I like that you have it going directly to a person, whereas the general contact is just "hello". Implies a special level of personal service for those that work with you.

    I think your next big area of opportunity is in the case studies themselves (and the Projects page). The full height card-based structure of your case study layout is limiting your content, and you're leaning heavily to the visual side, when I know there is a bit of a story you could be telling as well. I would honestly follow a similar structure to what you used on the home page, but in your case studies. Normal scroll, strong product shots, bold and short text to tell the story.

    Excellent site though. I'm a fan.

    1 point
    • Sam SolomonSam Solomon, 11 minutes ago

      Fantastic site. I agree with everything you said except:

      Bold copy: "We don't even like the internet" and especially "Hating each other since 2010". You really went for it.

      My first impression is they were doing industrial product design—if they were designing blenders and chairs it would have been a fantastic line.

      Also, I like the thicker fonts. Too many sites using the thin or hairline weights, which make things difficult to read.

      0 points
      • Austin Knight, a minute ago

        My first impression is they were doing industrial product design—if they were designing blenders and chairs it would have been a fantastic line.

        I actually thought the same thing. It's a line that feels a bit out of place, but as I went through the site, I started to think that was their intention. The copy is purposefully contrarian. It gives a "serious about not taking ourselves too seriously" kind of vibe. I agree that home page headline could be super confusing for a first time visitor though.

        0 points
    • Alex Deruette, 18 minutes ago

      Thanks man, really appreciate the time you spent giving us feedback. This is what keeps us going and we can't thank you enough for the support ✌️

      1 point
  • Stevie EStevie E, 5 minutes ago

    Really digging this. The simplicity is lovely and really hard to pull off unless you nail all the the little details, which you have (is there a really subtle parallax on homepage images?) Strong palette too.

    To be super picky, not the biggest fan of the scrolling on the projects (did you get inspiration from the netflix stack by any chance http://gretelny.com/work/netflix/)? On small desktops some of the image is cropped top and bottom, might be nicer to just let the user scroll naturally.

    Awesome work though, kudos.

    0 points
    • Alex Deruette, 1 minute ago

      We actually took inspiration from the Preview app on Mac when you go full screen.

      We present our work as PDFs designed in this format. It makes it easy for us to design and implement new case studies and we use our live case studies as "Design Decks" when presenting our work.

      That's also the reason why we got rid of all copy on our case studies.

      Thanks for the kind comments and really appreciate the honest feedback

      0 points
  • Bevan StephensBevan Stephens, 33 minutes ago

    Lovely stuff. The photos make you look a bit like a boy band :-)

    0 points