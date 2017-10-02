Coinnnnn - super visual Bitcoin price tracker (coinnnnn.com)
Alert. Coin Miner in place.
Correct. Disclaimer for that is on the info screen (access via top-right corner) and there's also an option to turn it off.
What are your thoughts on miners? Some people see it as an alternative to ad-based models, others see it as a sneaky trick. I'm still on the fence about it, although I could see it work out if sites properly disclaim it, go easy on CPUs and battery, allow opt-out or opt-in, etc. The online ad industry has never shown much maturity in their practices, so maybe it's too much to expect miners to do better?
I like the idea and I see it taking over ads in the future. In your case the disclaimer should be in the homepage since that's where it starts sucking my CPU.
That's a good challenge. Let me see what I can come up with.
