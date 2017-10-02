4 comments

  • Andrea GrassoAndrea Grasso, 2 hours ago

    Alert. Coin Miner in place.

    0 points
    • Christoph OnoChristoph Ono, 1 hour ago

      Correct. Disclaimer for that is on the info screen (access via top-right corner) and there's also an option to turn it off.

      What are your thoughts on miners? Some people see it as an alternative to ad-based models, others see it as a sneaky trick. I'm still on the fence about it, although I could see it work out if sites properly disclaim it, go easy on CPUs and battery, allow opt-out or opt-in, etc. The online ad industry has never shown much maturity in their practices, so maybe it's too much to expect miners to do better?

      0 points
      • Andrea GrassoAndrea Grasso, 21 minutes ago

        I like the idea and I see it taking over ads in the future. In your case the disclaimer should be in the homepage since that's where it starts sucking my CPU.

        0 points