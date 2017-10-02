Things i wish I knew my first day as a designer: (uxdesign.cc)
2 hours ago from Eli Silva, Product Designer
Learning to embrace ambiguity and driving definition is a large part of "growing up" as a designer. The notions like "design as a mindset" and "honing your craft" ring true for even seasoned designers to revisit.
Glad you think so! I agree!
Eli has been instrumental in my growth as a designer and I can say these are all things he preaches nearly every day. He breathes this stuff. Share with a junior designer. They'll thank you for it.
You're awesome.
I wrote a letter to a junior designer– advice, and tips on how to succeed in design.
