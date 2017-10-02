5 comments

  • Alyssa Gruen, 22 minutes ago

    Learning to embrace ambiguity and driving definition is a large part of "growing up" as a designer. The notions like "design as a mindset" and "honing your craft" ring true for even seasoned designers to revisit.

  • Coby Almond, 28 minutes ago

    Eli has been instrumental in my growth as a designer and I can say these are all things he preaches nearly every day. He breathes this stuff. Share with a junior designer. They'll thank you for it.

  • Eli Silva, 1 hour ago

    I wrote a letter to a junior designer– advice, and tips on how to succeed in design.

