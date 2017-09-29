Andrew Colin Becks' Illustrative Journey. Read behind his pieces for Huffington Post, LinkedIn, The Boston Globe, Fast Company, Worth, Pentagram (digitalcomputerarts.com)
28 minutes ago from Tayler ODea, Editor / Partner at Digital Computer Arts
28 minutes ago from Tayler ODea, Editor / Partner at Digital Computer Arts
I like Donald Trump's face he did
Wow, His work is gorgeous. Great discovery
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now