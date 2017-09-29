How do designers and developers get along in your team?
10 hours ago from Antonia A., UI/UX Designer
Hello good people of DN. I am doing one side-project and now an app is in the hands of a developer. He is very sloppy in implementing design and he has an attitude as well. I am working with devs on a daily basis, and get a lot of eyes rolling and mad looks because apparently, these people don't believe in animation or UX (or interacting with a designer at all). Because it adds up lines in their code editor. How do you respond to that behavior? Do you ever encounter this?
