How do designers and developers get along in your team?

10 hours ago from , UI/UX Designer

Hello good people of DN. I am doing one side-project and now an app is in the hands of a developer. He is very sloppy in implementing design and he has an attitude as well. I am working with devs on a daily basis, and get a lot of eyes rolling and mad looks because apparently, these people don't believe in animation or UX (or interacting with a designer at all). Because it adds up lines in their code editor. How do you respond to that behavior? Do you ever encounter this?

3 comments

  • Richel TongRichel Tong, 5 minutes ago

    Sounds like you need a new developer. I'm loving my current workplace because developers work so well and are cooperative with designers. I've also been in your shoes, and that was a complete nightmare - they had attitude, reluctancy to implement designs, using the 'time card' to say why they won't implement designs...etc.

    This is why HR/companies should hire for fit and attitude.

    Not sure that answered your question, but make sure you provide the right tools for them to implement your design 1:1. For example, Flinto for animation/transition references, and inVision for overall flow. Show them how to export assets from inVision, and make that as easy as possible for them.

    Mutual respect is the key here.

    0 points
  • Darrell HanleyDarrell Hanley, 2 hours ago

    I'm a hybrid designer/dev so I've experienced both sides of these issues.

    A developer who hand waves away UI features like state animations and transition is a developer who frankly shouldn't be working on the front end of whatever product they're building, since ultimately these things have importance in how a product is used. If the developer is creating the app in such a way where animation is this massive burden, then they are probably creating the app in an inefficient way.

    Ultimately, there is a type of developer who doesn't want to do anything "hard" or "expensive". The type that complains about any addition of web fonts, one that hems and haws about animations, and the type of developer who only cares about getting "close enough" to the mockups, but ultimately feels as though they have final say in the product.

    --

    However, as a developer who is also a designer, it really irks me when designers don't pay attention to the right details. Designers, I've found, are more willing to handwave away important things like state indicators and animations, and don't sweat things like vertical grids, consistent margins, or well thought out rules for how a thing is supposed to respond.

    Often times, this ends up meaning that the developer has to sit down with the designer while they figure how how these things are actually supposed to work, but by then so much work has gone into implementing the states that have been spec'd that there are new inefficiencies due to late decisions or pressing changes.

    There have never been more interaction design prototyping tools in the market than there is now, and it really annoys me when designers don't prototype their interactions and feel as though they can just describe what it should look like and what the timing should be like.

    0 points
    • Antonia A., 8 minutes ago

      I code myself and I know all the things a developer might need to complete a task. My hand-off is always with media comps, prototypes, documents... What I am saying is: how do you deal with lazy ass developes who just want to achieve basic functionality and that's it?

      0 points