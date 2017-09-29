Jststrt.com - I made this minimal habit tracker for educational purposes, what do you think?

developer

Hi there, I'm Arnaud from France. This summer, I started this little app: jststrt, I wanted to share with you. It's a really basic habit tracker that works in the browser and it's free! I do mostly for educational purposes, but I use it myself.

  Arnold Classic, 7 hours ago

    As a backend engineer, my main goal was to improve myself ion three main areas: design, UX and marketing. What do you think? Here is a screenshot of the calendar view where you can monitor your activities:

    screenshot

