Ask DN: Invision style commenting tool - without signup?
24 hours ago from Eliot Slevin, Nostalgia Maker
So I'm working on a product for government, and they have some strict security rules. Namely no cloud service accounts unless the data is hosted in my country.
Does anybody know of a super basic - post image, click on image, write comment tool - which doesn't require the creation of a password & account? Red-Pen looked good, but you need to set a password. All I want is enter email, write comment, party.
Cheers
