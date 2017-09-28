Ask DN: What (simple) web analytics software do you use?

I used to use Mint by Shaun Inman, but since it was discontinued, I switched over to Google Analytics. Truth be told, GA is too complex for what I am looking for, and was hoping someone here may have an alternative I can check out. Really only curious what pages people are interested in, and who might be referring the views, and where people are coming from.