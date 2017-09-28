Ask DN: What (simple) web analytics software do you use?
9 hours ago from Jonathan Brodheim, Designer at LoungeBuddy
I used to use Mint by Shaun Inman, but since it was discontinued, I switched over to Google Analytics. Truth be told, GA is too complex for what I am looking for, and was hoping someone here may have an alternative I can check out. Really only curious what pages people are interested in, and who might be referring the views, and where people are coming from.
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now