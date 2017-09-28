Which are the best design events to attend in 2018? Till now, I have this list of events:

The UX Conference 2018 - http://theuxconf.com/

TEI 2018 - https://tei.acm.org/2018/

World IA Day 2018 - http://2018.worldiaday.org/

Interaction 18 - http://interaction18.ixda.org/

UX London - http://2017.uxlondon.com/

Mobile UX London - https://mobileuxlondon.com/

UXCopenhagen - https://uxcopenhagen.com/

UXUILDN - https://theinnovationenterprise.com/summits/ux-ui-innovation-summit-london-2018

UXUINSIGHT - https://uxinsightevent.com/

User Experience Lisbon - https://www.ux-lx.com/

CSS Day 2018 + UX Special - https://cssday.nl/2018

Bulgaria Web Summit 2018 - https://bulgariawebsummit.com/

Do you know something else?