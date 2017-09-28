Design Events to attend in 2018?
1 hour ago from Vlad Uk, Product Designer at Ellation
Which are the best design events to attend in 2018? Till now, I have this list of events:
The UX Conference 2018 - http://theuxconf.com/
TEI 2018 - https://tei.acm.org/2018/
World IA Day 2018 - http://2018.worldiaday.org/
Interaction 18 - http://interaction18.ixda.org/
UX London - http://2017.uxlondon.com/
Mobile UX London - https://mobileuxlondon.com/
UXCopenhagen - https://uxcopenhagen.com/
UXUILDN - https://theinnovationenterprise.com/summits/ux-ui-innovation-summit-london-2018
UXUINSIGHT - https://uxinsightevent.com/
User Experience Lisbon - https://www.ux-lx.com/
CSS Day 2018 + UX Special - https://cssday.nl/2018
Bulgaria Web Summit 2018 - https://bulgariawebsummit.com/
Do you know something else?
