Site Design: Portfolio Update (work.asekachov.com)
13 hours ago from Alexey Sekachov, AD at Must App
13 hours ago from Alexey Sekachov, AD at Must App
Haven't seen that Facebook widget in a while.
Looking great. Btw, not sure if this is intentional, but there's no padding under the links in the footer.
Thanks, that was a bug. Already fixed.
I love it! Very simple and clean and the images really stand out! Amazing work mate. Well done! Would love a little more background on the projects though!
The designs featured in the case studies look absolutely stunning! Great Job!
Stunning work, dude.
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now