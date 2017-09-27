What Sites Do You Use to Look for Jobs?

Hey everyone... as I'm transitioning to a new company, my current employer and I got talking about job postings... how networking is by FAR the best way to find really good people, but we both were kind of scratching out head as to what kind of sites people use now to proactively look for a new gig. For me it's always been people reaching out to me, but when you're younger and haven't developed a network... what do you do?

I suggested maybe the new Dibbble features to help find people and reach out and maybe even posting the job here, but other than Behance... are people using sites to look for FT jobs anymore? I'm personally a huge fan of LinkedIn, but I feel that in the design-world, I am in the minority.