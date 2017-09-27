Hi, I am a junior UI designer having almost 1-year working experience. Lately, I have been thinking that if UI designer job does not as creative and artistic as other kinds of designer. I have started to feel valueless about my job, as most of time I have been assigned to do minor work such as revise detail of icons, design app icons. I gradually feel that I am away from the kind of designer who designs visually nice and creative thing. I know UI design also creating visually nice thing but I feel it is not a very creative-needed work, as UI designers usually just follow a UI guideline or use sort of web template, things like Bootstrap. There seems like no much space and needs to use creativity in UI design work.

My concern is that the UI designer job seems like away from a real designer, as it all about follows rules and play with minor things like colour, font, shadow.

So what do you guys think? What is the essential creativity part of doing UI design? Is UI designer really a creative job? I would like to see the perspective from senior UI designers and other junior designers point of view.

Your thoughts will be very much appreciated. Thx.