I want to learn Sketch. What the hell should I do?
1 hour ago from Numecca ., Conceptual Engineer. Dribbble.com/numecca
I have a confession to make...
I am lazy and I never transitioned from photoshop. I want to, but I don't know where to start.
I love Pablo Stanley. He has a crash course on Sketch, but I know we are past the version of Sketch he's using.
The problem is the paradox of choice. So many places to go, and I have no idea where I should start.
Any recommendations would be appreciated "mightily."
Thanks guys/gals!
