Tesla Model 3 UI: Everything Controlled from the Touchscreen (streamable.com)
2 hours ago from Sam Solomon, Product Designer
Doesn't that touch screen look very unresponsive, or alternatively that the touch areas are way too small? They kept missing the buttons/menu items in the video.
I find it very concerning that the windshield wiper controls are hidden behind menu options on the touchscreen.
That can't be the only way to turn them on, right?
I don't think that part of the screen ever "hides".
