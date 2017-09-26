3 comments

  • Oskar LevinsonOskar Levinson, 1 minute ago

    Doesn't that touch screen look very unresponsive, or alternatively that the touch areas are way too small? They kept missing the buttons/menu items in the video.

    0 points
  • Sam SolomonSam Solomon, 2 hours ago

    I find it very concerning that the windshield wiper controls are hidden behind menu options on the touchscreen.

    That can't be the only way to turn them on, right?

    0 points