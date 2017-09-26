Khroma - The AI Color Tool for Designers (khroma.co)
3 hours ago from George Hastings, Interaction Designer at IDEO
Today, after almost a year of work, I'm happy to announce the release of my side project Khroma!
Khroma is the fastest way to discover, search, and save original color combos personalized for you. Using machine learning, Khroma recognizes colors you like and intelligently pairs them together. Browse infinite combos pinterest-style and build your collection.
Images on product hunt: https://www.producthunt.com/posts/khroma Blog post: www,georgehastings.com/khroma
Would love Khroma to be as useful as possible and that means your feedback, thanks!
