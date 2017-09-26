1 comment

  • George HastingsGeorge Hastings, 2 hours ago

    Today, after almost a year of work, I'm happy to announce the release of my side project Khroma!

    Khroma is the fastest way to discover, search, and save original color combos personalized for you. Using machine learning, Khroma recognizes colors you like and intelligently pairs them together. Browse infinite combos pinterest-style and build your collection.

    Images on product hunt: https://www.producthunt.com/posts/khroma Blog post: www,georgehastings.com/khroma

    Would love Khroma to be as useful as possible and that means your feedback, thanks!

