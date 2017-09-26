An interactive notebook by Baron Fig & Khoi Vinh. (baronfig.com)
2 hours ago from Joey Cofone, Co-founder
2 hours ago from Joey Cofone, Co-founder
Joey from Baron Fig here. This notebook was TWO YEARS in the making. I kid you not. Khoi is a former Art Director at the New York Times, currently Principle Designer at Adobe. He's a busy dude. But we got it made and damn, it's even prettier in person.
Hey everyone, co-founder Adam here. Was a blast working with Khoi to make this limited edition. Hope everyone enjoys it!
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now